Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

The Channel Activation Specialist will work closely with the PU and Brand and Comms and Sales teams to help develop and execute the activation plan for our offers & brands within each channel, leveraging knowledge about customers, competitors and trends in the lubricants market as well as tangential categories.

The role will support execution of channel marketing projects to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets.

Key Accountabilities

Supports the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets across Service & Maintenance channels in the market.

Supports the development of Channel marketing plans for the country across all product and channel brands, leveraging global programmes wherever possible

Works closely with PU and country Sales Teams, Brand & Communications, Sales Operation and RTM partners to design the right mix of activation models

Supports the execution and deployment of agreed Channel marketing programmes in the country, leading projects, workstreams or initiatives as assigned

Ensures accurate and timely delivery of all projects and initiatives and closely monitors activation KPIs and space performance

Manages existing channel offers / touchpoints as assigned in the country, including digital

Acts as “voice of customer” for the market in support of offer development or market insight initiatives

Participation in digital product Management if required

Supports tactical marketing interventions within the designated geography

Work with agencies and RTM partners to plan detailed activation modules

Ensures Safe & Compliant on ground activations

Ensure activation is to budget and is in full compliance with finance and NPR processes

Channel Activation/Promotional Campaigns: Planning and executing promotional activities, such as product launches, promotion, and marketing campaigns, to drive product penetration and increase sales.

Training and Education: Providing training sessions and product knowledge, portfolio and channel toolkit to support to channel partners and sales teams to ensure they are well-equipped to effectively sell Castrol products.

Market Analysis: Monitoring market trends, competitor activities, and consumer behavior to identify opportunities for growth and potential challenges within the channels, market share and sell out performance driving.

Performance Evaluation: Tracking and analyzing sales performance metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of channel strategies and initiatives, making adjustments as needed to achieve sales targets.

Reporting: Generating regular reports on sales performance, market insights, and channel activities to management and stakeholders.

Willing to travel within Vietnam or short term base in required Regions

Key Requirements:

University degree or equivalent professional experience

Demonstrate strong experience in B2B or B2C marketing activation & campaign execution

Required at least 5 years of experience in Trade Marketing/Sale Operation

Experience of working in complex organization, prefer MNCs

Experience of working with agencies and project management

Demonstrate good skills in applying Customer and Consumer Insights, Offer execution & growth, Market Understanding, Project & relationship management



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.