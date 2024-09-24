Channel Activation Specialist bp Castrol - CVO and Industrial

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:



JOB PURPOSE :

The Channel Activation Specialist - CV and Industrial will be responsible for developing and performing the channel marketing strategy within the segment, including segment offers, activation and introducing products that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets with a bias for in-year performance delivery. This involves working closely with sales team, technical team, technology team, product line management team. The role will also require the ability to demonstrate customer insights to drive innovation and differentiation in the CV and Industrial channel.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Develops and implements the CV and Industrial channel marketing plan for Indonesia with focus in Mining segment, aligning with the global and regional brand strategies and the channel offer portfolio.

Complete new product introduction and offer activations in the CV and Industrial channel, demonstrating inputs from the global and regional teams and ensuring consistent brand implementation and compliance.

Identifies and analyzes customer trends, needs, and preferences in the CV and Industrial channel, and provides input for offer development and innovation.

Manages the in-country product portfolio for the CV & Industrial channel, following the global brand architecture, proposition and guardrails, and finding opportunities for portfolio optimization and rationalization.

Monitors and evaluates the performance of the CV & Industrial channel marketing activities, using relevant KPIs and metrics, and provides insights and recommendations for improvement.

Builds strong relationships with sales team, technical team, technology team, the product line management team, and the RTM partners to ensure alignment and collaboration on the CV and Industrial channel marketing initiatives.

Manages the Commercial Vehicle & Industrial channel marketing budget and ensures adherence to the finance and NPR processes.

REQUIRED SKILL AND QUALIFICATIONS :

Minimum 3 years of experience in B2B marketing, preferably in lubricants or related industries

Experience of working in a matrix organization and across multiple markets

Experience in project and relationship management

Skills & Competencies

Market Understanding - skilful

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights - skilful

Translating Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans - skilful

Offer Execution and Growth - skilful

Brand Management - skilful

Performance Monitoring - skilful

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.