Channel Manager- Direct OEM FWS, HD & Ind

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As a member of the Southern Africa sales leadership team, this role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share - for the Direct channel which includes OEM, FWS, Industrial and CVO, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy.The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and coaching the team of direct reports

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations, and current competitive position

Direct, lead and mentor the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channel, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

·Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively lead internal relationships

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Education and Experience

An MBA or equivalent experience or equivalent degree would be valuable Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces ·Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

Strong people leadership experience

Experience in dealing with multiple important collaborators both within and outside the organization

Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, sophisticated customers

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



