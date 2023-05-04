Channel Manager - E-commerce (VRP)

Job summary

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Role responsibilities

This role takes the ownership of developing new business and implementing channel sales strategies for the emerging digital and digitally enabled sales channels. The role is responsible for in year and long term profitable growth thru current and new accounts within digital ecosystem. The role will work closely with marketing team and e-commerce agency.

- to develop and implement annual operating plan for e-commerce marketplace e.g Flipkart and Amazon.

- to develop and deploy various marketing assets and activation plans both on marketplaces and on other social digital platforms.

- to work towards building the service element for e commerce customers by leveraging Castrol offline service network

- to create and execute strategy for Castrol participation in platforms like ONDC and GEMS

Role will require close coordination with Marketing, Demand and logistics team and wider B2C (Indirect Sales) team.

Being a growing channel, many of the challenges will be without precedent and the role will require to innovate and work closely with stakeholders to generate solutions. The role will require to create the understanding of this emerging channel for self and the organization by continuously benchmarking the e-commerce best practices around display, content, funnel management and conversion & ensuring us exceeding/meeting those benchmarks.

Experience and Education

- Minimum of 2-6 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products on the e-commerce platforms

- Previous e-commerce sales experience is a must.

- Graduate degree in any field of study. Management degree would be desirable.

