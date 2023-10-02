Channel Marketing Manager - Japan

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Grade H
Responsible for supporting products/offers for a specific market, including delivering new offers, and supporting implementation of major new offer development projects.



Job Description:

The Channel Marketing Manager will be responsible for owning the coordination and implementation of the Company's outbound marketing activities towards potential customers and channel partners. They will work closely and support Sales team in identifying new business opportunities as we as grow current business.

Purpose of role:

To develop strategies for both B2C, such as Workshops and OEM franchised workshops, channels based on the agreed country strategy, to help them to deliver targets and improve business returns.

To supervise progress and efficient ASP spending and adapt plans.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets in channels in the assigned country.

Chips in to the country strategy development to align with global strategies to meet volume, turnover and gross margin targets.

Develops Marketing strategy and plan in country across all brands to finalize activation plans, including promotions and programs.

Manage country channels performance and the yearly marketing spends (ASP).

Understand and embed within team to fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities.

Work with agencies and country teams to develop/adapt global assets for country activation.

Participate in digital product management as assigned.

Experience & Expertise

Strong experience in Channel Marketing

Experience in B2B and B2C marketing activation

Experience in disciplined marketing campaign execution

Experience working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (Native in Japanese with business English skill)



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



