Responsible for supporting the strategy development for products/offers/categories for a specific market, assisting with implementation activities, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and ensuring alignment with business priorities and requirements.
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could chip in to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.
Want to join the team? This means:
being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets
focusing on growth and development of customer offers
optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value
contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner
creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P
being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.
Channel marketing manager develop, implement and monitor marketing programs and offers of all our workshop – we call them DIFM Channels - (Franchised Workshop dealers, Independent workshop dealers, Quick Lubes) in order to effectively market to our customers and to promote our products and services, creating plans for growing market share.
An ideal candidate is an exemplary team leader, is strategic and can execute plans, knows our market, customers and consumers well, and has experience driving growth.
The role requires collaboration with Sales, Product and Brand Marketing and agency partner teams in the development and execution of National Promotions and Programs to drive sell-out and market share with a consistent customer and consumer experience across our channels.
Lead and mentor a dynamic team of 2 individuals responsible for creating, developing, implementing & monitoring industry leading program & service offers.
Leads the on-going direction, development, refinement and day to day operation of IWS and branded workshop programs.
Work to ensure that marketing activities are in support of sales plans. Develops, implements and communicates trade programs & services to Field Sales Force & customers.
Evaluates the effectiveness of all trade programs to ensure relevancy and integrity to support the business.
Participates in key national/regional meetings to support the field sales organization. Incorporates insight/feedback from key customers and sales personnel to improve our business strategy.
Manages ASP investments and deploy these effectively across the installers, brands and activities in the market to enable the US to achieve its volume, turnover and gross margin goals in current year.
constant customer engagement, market intelligence and competitor monitoring to optimize marketing strategies and to improve our business performance.
Works closely with other Global Marketing team, Sales, Brand Marketing, Digital, to develop offers that meet business and market changing needs.
Leads in strategy development of new offers and works in collaboration with Regional Sales Manager to execute.
Routinely reviews and evaluates competitive programs & selling tools to ensure that Castrol’s programs meets/exceeds industry’s best practices
This role will provide trade marketing leadership for OEM partners and Indirect FWS and will work closely with Global teams and OEM teams to implement specific programs and offers for the channel.
Support execution of strategic OEM-related sponsorship programs to leverage relationship with customer and partners
Bachelor's Degree in marketing business, sales management or related field or equivalent experience (Masters preferred)
6+ years of business and marketing experience
Proven experience leading and developing a team
Demonstrates a bias for action in all areas of work; shows serious commitment to accountability and ownership, and a strong work ethic
Strong communicator, both oral and written
Experience in Lubricant or Automotive Industry
Experience working with and influencing cross functional teams, preferably in large matrix organizations
Strong interpersonal skills; a collaborator and team-player. Great at multi-tasking and delegating, collaboration and teamwork
Critical Thinking and Creativity: excellent critical thinking skills to develop effective marketing strategies for each channel and ability to analyze popular trends, gather and assess data, market and competitive intelligence monitoring. determine the success of each program and improve their performance.
Strong leadership and time management capabilities: Ability to manage multiple and changing priorities in a fast-paced environment. Coordinate projects, set deadlines and prioritize tasks.
Problem solving: Ability to manage through ambiguity and demonstrates an innovative approach to solving problems
Ability to plan and manage at both the strategic and operational levels
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
$100,000 - $186,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
