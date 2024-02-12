Entity:Customers & Products
The Channel Marketing Manager, US will develop, implement and supervise marketing programs and offers for all our workshop – we call them DIFM Channels - (Franchised Workshop dealers, Independent workshop dealers, Quick Lubes) in order to optimally market to our customers and to promote our products and services, crafting plans for growing market share.
An ideal candidate is an outstanding team leader, is strategic and can implement plans, knows our market, customers and consumers well, and has experience driving growth!
The role requires strong collaboration with Sales, Product and Brand Marketing and agency partner teams in the development and execution of National Promotions and Programs to drive sell-out and market share with a consistent customer and consumer experience across our channels.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
How much do we pay (Base)? $170K- $200K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.