United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, US: Houston - Downtown, United States of America - Illinois - Chicago, US: Chicago, United States of America - Texas - Houston, US: Houston - Westlake Campus

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



About the Role:

The Channel Marketing Manager, US will develop, implement and supervise marketing programs and offers for all our workshop – we call them DIFM Channels - (Franchised Workshop dealers, Independent workshop dealers, Quick Lubes) in order to optimally market to our customers and to promote our products and services, crafting plans for growing market share.

An ideal candidate is an outstanding team leader, is strategic and can implement plans, knows our market, customers and consumers well, and has experience driving growth!

The role requires strong collaboration with Sales, Product and Brand Marketing and agency partner teams in the development and execution of National Promotions and Programs to drive sell-out and market share with a consistent customer and consumer experience across our channels.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and mentor a dynamic team of 2 individuals responsible for crafting, developing, implementing & monitoring industry leading program & service offers.

Owns the ongoing direction, development, refinement and day to day operation of IWS and branded workshop programs.

Work to ensure that marketing activities are in support of sales plans. Develops, implements and communicates trade programs & services to Field Sales Force & customers.

Evaluates the efficiency of all trade programs to ensure relevancy and integrity to support the business.

Participates in key national/regional meetings to support the field sales organization. Incorporates insight/feedback from key customers and sales personnel to improve our business strategy.

Manages ASP investments and deploy these effectively across the installers, brands and activities in the market to enable the US to achieve its volume, turnover and gross margin goals in current year.

constant customer engagement, market intelligence and competitor monitoring to optimize marketing strategies and to improve our business performance.

Works closely with other Global Marketing team, Sales, Brand Marketing, Digital, to develop offers that meet business and market changing needs.

Leads in strategy development of new offers and works in collaboration with Regional Sales Manager to execute.

Routinely reviews and evaluates competitive programs & selling tools to ensure that Castrol’s programs meets/exceeds industry’s best practices.

This role will provide trade marketing leadership for OEM partners and Indirect FWS and will work closely with Global teams and OEM teams to execute specific programs and offers for the channel.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree in marketing business, sales management or related field (Masters preferred)

Minimum 10 years of experience of business and marketing experience

Proven experience managing and developing a team

Demonstrates a bias for action in all areas of work; shows serious dedication to accountability and ownership, and a strong work ethic

Strong communicator, both oral and written

Experience in Lubricant or Automotive Industry preferred but other industries will be considered IE: CPG.

Experience working with and influencing cross functional teams, preferably in large matrix organizations

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $170K- $200K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



