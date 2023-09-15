Channel Marketing Specialist- Cars Workshop (IWS)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade H Responsible for supporting products/offers for a specific market, including delivering new offers, and supporting implementation of major new offer development projects.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Responsible for supporting products/offers for a specific market, including delivering new offers, and supporting implementation of major new offer development projects.



About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide. We are currently looking for Channel Marketing Specialist (Independent aftermarket workshops - Cars) in Mumbai. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

Role Synopsis

Cars lubricants is a critical area of growth for the organization. With evolving market structure, winning in independent aftermarket cars workshop channel becomes imperative to our success.

The purpose of the role is to establish a differentiated channel offer for Castrol in the independent workshop space, maximising knowledge about customers, competitors, and trends in the lubricants market as well as adjacent categories, to drive brand volume, gross margin and market share delivery in line with our ambition.

What will you deliver

Accountable for the delivery of volume, gross margin and market share targets for Independent Car workshop channel

Responsible for development of channel marketing plans in line with marketing strategy

Developing and implementing channel offers and promotions

Managing advocacy programs for the channel

Oversees regular reviews of effectiveness of programmes and directs changes to programmes to maximise efficiency and effectiveness.

Manage channels’ performance and the yearly marketing spends (ASP and CAPEX)

Will also be responsible for leading projects and new offer development for the channel linked to business priority and ensure effective and timely delivery of the same.

Education - University degree in Sales and Marketing and Experience – 10+ years of experience in Sales and Marketing.

Sales and channel management experience desirable

Experience of working with agencies

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential



This position is not available for remote working



