Channel Sales Manager - SADC

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
This role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share - for the SADC channel, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy and is responsible for 10 SADC countries.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy
Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans
Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations, and current competitive position
Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports
Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.
Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)
Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market cluster leader.
Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channel, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan
Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships
Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan including required reporting and formats for business reviews.
Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management
Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation
Job Holder Requirements:
Education
Minimum: Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or similar
Experience
Min of 8 years sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.
Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces
Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans
Strong people leadership experience
Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization
Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers
Skills & Competencies
Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers
Role model the BP Values and Behaviors and Castrol Mindsets
Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility
A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations
Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations
Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Account strategy and business planning, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Channel Account Management, Channel Partner Management, Channels Marketing, Channels Strategy, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Global Perspective, Key Accounts, Marketing, Marketing strategy, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales Channels, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sales Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
