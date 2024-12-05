Channel Support Manager - Latin America & Caribbean

This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role will enable and support key commercial Latin America Cluster in Mexico & Caribbean & Central America (CCA) Market activities of the Castrol Investment Plan, R2M Country Channel strategy, business development programs, growth opportunities, and key aspects of country performance towards achieving strategic & financial objectives while leading an improved customer experience, driving Order2Cash performance, and advancing operational effectiveness.

This role will also provide analytical support, insights, and performance analysis of the operations, portfolio, and customers towards improving the overall channel performance. The role is critical to integrate digital asset activation, provide management & operational insights, and foster opportunities & solutions to issues that arise within the channel. It will be the main conduit to partner with Mexico & CCA leadership team and field sales force to represent the voice of the sales and customers to bring into the CE&O team the priorities, needs, and support of teams and customers. The role will be required to lead and support customer activities, supply challenges, demand control, and key communications..

Lead and enable elements of Castrol investment plan key initiatives development, planning, and execution to deliver the objectives and outcomes for the markets

Facilitate performance management review of low profit products and customers with coordinated uplift plans

Evaluate operational financial impacts on the channel from credits, chargebacks, MRA’s, fines, pricing, etc.

Support the improvement in forecast accuracy process, performance management, and MI between Sales and Supply Chain to improve product availability & IFOT

Manage customer and service offers deployment, compliance, operational effectiveness, and performance into the channel markets across customers and distributors

Partner with the Digital and Data BI team to drive the adoption and utilization of our digital assets, offers, and management information tools for optimization leveraging automation and insights

Support business development and growth opportunities in bids, new accounts operational readiness & integration activation

Accountable to lead specific areas of O2C data, performance analysis, and continuous improvement plans to achieve performance targets and high levels of customer experience across areas such as Chargebacks, order blocks, credits, backorders, order optimization, DFF, etc.

Accountable to manage ownership of assigned customer focus roadmap Global & PU initiatives, planning, and execution to deliver customer solutions, operational improvements, and resolve customer issues

Facilitate with sales the development of customer segmentation categorization tiering to viar i abalize the customer offer, services, and cost to serve with GBS, Sales, and Supply Chain

Drive automation and simplification in operational process with Sales, GBS, and Supply Chain in the way we work

Ensure compliance with local regulations, obtaining permits, yearly audits with the required planning and documentation to minimize any gaps or delays for the business in each country

Lead development and conformance to sales policies and programs

Support IMT and BCT when required, including business continuity planning, supply issues, environmental events, product recalls, and regulatory compliance.

Manage operational support with sales processes, programs, customer offers, customer bids, and fulfilment

Represent operations across markets on functional committees, forums and projects. Work in conjunction with FSF and other departments to coordinate communication s, conferences, and events

Support and coordinate timely resolution of channel related customer service issues.

Ensure required quality standards and supply availability. Responsible for oversight of logistics, supply and quality of products supplied to customers including new products and eliminations of products no longer needed via defined processes.

Assist in the execution and communication of price changes

Minimum 5 -7 years experience in Sales, Customer Operations or Finance

University degree in business, operations, or equivalent

Strong customer and commercial sales accumen of Latin America markets

Demonstrated order 2 cash and business operational improvements

Experience with digital activation with strong customer adoption

Experience with developing and leveraging management information with Sales teams

Strong application, knowledge, and experience in Digital and Operating Systems

A track record of success in improving customer experience, operations, and business performance

Demonstrated O2C process, policy, and transactional flow experience

Demonstrated success in managing business performance through eliminating complexity and duplication

Project Management experience is a benefit

