Channel Support Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the role

This role mainly manages channel investment activities in assigned regions, such as rebates, trade loans, signage, and channel offers for customers, ensuring alignment with company strategy, policies, and processes.

Key Accountabilities:

Monitor budgets for all trade activities in assigned regions, including but not limited to rebates, trade loans, signage, etc..

Monitor execution progress, provide monthly performance reports such as Trade Loan/Cash Rebate, Signage, and Trade Offers performance, and other required reports, recommending actions for further improvements.

Manage each payment cycle to customers, including liquidation, write-off in investment, and payments for each Trade Offer program.

Conduct monthly performance reviews of Customer Investment with the Sales Team, follow up on underperforming loans to monitor, control, and take actions as per customer investment policy.

Provide adequate support to the sales team in planning budget, processing, recording, and monitoring contracts and documentation for investment contracts, ensuring they are stored appropriately.

Act as a gatekeeper by monitoring compliance, reporting control issues, tracking, and working with Sales to monitor customer performance and get approval for Liquidation Request Forms and lists of to-be write-offs.

Be accountable for the accuracy of recorded customer performance and payments, including all updates related to customer details.

Ensure compliance with company DOA, regulations, G&E, I&E, CDD, and other bp policies or local legal requirements

Manage the performance, product quality, and warranty of signage suppliers.

Frequently visit workshops according to the agreed visit schedule.

Participate in projects as required by the business.

Other tasks relating to channel activities as advised by Line Manager

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

At least 3 years of working experience in sales support function, exposure to sales or related field supporting roles, trade marketing knowledge is a plus

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs and customer promise execution

Sound Customer Service & Business Knowledge and strong Customer Promise execution with ability to provide excellent quality customer service; and maintain good customer contacts.

Experience working in a matrix organization with strong interpersonal skills and problem solving skill.

Self-motivated, Enthusiastic & resourceful, performance driven individual, who is able to work under a pressure environment.

Strong ability in using operational tools to improve customer experience

Computer Literacy (Microsoft Office tools) is desirable

Familiarity with ERP system and Power BI application is an advantage.



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.