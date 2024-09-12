Channel Support Specialist

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Trade Marketing Promotion:

Seek to understand channel/customers’ requirements and/or needs, then collate and interpret market insights into areas of opportunities

Identify the needs to conduct research to fully understand channel/consumers’ behaviour where necessary

Formulate end-to-end relevant trade promotion for the responsible category and seek alignment from Sales Leadership Team

Design offer, deploy, monitor the implementation of territory and channel offers, measure Return-on-Investment of the launched programs, then report back to the relevant team with mitigation action where required.

Be an integral and focal point for the on-ground operational issues in the market of 2-wheel categories including distributor performance tracking for Rebate and Reward & Recognition program

Business Reports:

Extract data from all relevant system and prepare integrated monthly/weekly reports for all stakeholders. (In case of having GBS or outsourced staffs to support, s/he has to supervise and review the reports before distributing to the stakeholders.)

Be available to develop ad-hoc reports when and where there is a specific requirement.

Other supports related to B2C:

Support operation of key events related to distributor i.e. Business Review and Conference

Support distributor projects in part of execution plan to deliver project’s KPI and team expectation

Gather and monitor all competitive initiatives/market insights and prepare corresponding action plans

Achieve sales budget and product profit goals within allocated marketing resources, including achievement of targeted market share



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.