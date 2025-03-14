Channel Support Specialist - Thailand

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the role

Support Channel Sales Managers to proactively explore channel/customers business opportunities to increase sales, reduce operation cost and optimize working capital which aligned with channel/customers strategy

Key Responsibilities

Strategy Alignment

Understand channel/customers’ requirements and/or needs

Develop Distributor Development Framework (for B2C channel) and/or Strategic Customer Development Framework (for B2B channel)

Develop solutions which address channel/customers’ operations cost and optimizing working capital which align with company channel/customer’s strategy

Support Channel Sales Manager in exploring business opportunities including new customers

Identify the needs to conduct research to fully understand channel/consumers’ behaviour

Project Management

Develop project proposal to get budget (if required) approve by Market Sales Manager - Thailand and/or stakeholders

Act as a lead facilitator both internally and externally for projects

Liaise with relevant function and/or stakeholders to ensure the solutions are developed and delivered to channel/customers according to the plan

Performance Management

Analyse channel/customers’ financial performance i.e. volume, turnover, GM, identify root causes and action plan and highlight to NSM

Seeking to understand channels/customers’ expectation on product margin/profitability and managing their expectations

Analyse channel/customers’ service level, identify root causes and action plan and highlight to NSM

Prepare monthly and/or quarterly channel/customers performance analysis

Monitoring the implementation and execution of marketing and trade programmes

Knowledge and Capability Management

Identify the capability gaps for both internal and external and work with Sales Capability Team to make action plan to close those gaps

Develop channel/customer information centre

Ensure the communication strategy and tactics are deployed according to plan

OMS – Leadership : Planning and controls : Support Sales and Marketing team to formulate plan to address risks, performance delivery and improvement opportunities

OMS – Organization : People and competence : Develop team proficiency for roles that impact integrity and operating performance to meet current and future business needs

OMS – Performance Review : Use the data to analyse and make recommendations in order to ensure performance delivery

Requirement

Minimum Degree or equivalent experience, preferably distribution management experience (years and nature)

Min. 5 years experience with more than 3 years experience of in sales, business development and/or customer relationship management

Flexible to travel to work in up-country

Excel and PowerPoint are necessary

Project Management experience will be an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.