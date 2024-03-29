This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Channel manager Telesales and Digital Acquisition

This is a European location independent role. It can be filled in Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and in Spain.

Telesales and Digital Acquisition Delivery Lead is responsible for driving strategic and operational development agenda to improve sales performance of small and medium enterprise segment (SME) through telesales as well as digital acquisition channels across bp’s European fleet business.

In this role You will:

Design, implement and supervise execution of strategic and operational projects in to support volume and margin delivery against Fleet Plan

Own change agenda of Telesales and Digital acquisition Team across Europe

Manage omnichannel sales and synergies between telesales and digital acquisition to maximize sales and optimize cost to serve.

Lead sales efficiency improvements, sales channel optimization and consistent performance management through telesales and digital acquisition channels.

Drive improvements in design of the digital acquisition channel to improve conversion rates.

Design and lead sales excellence and quality assurance programme of Telesales agencies across Europe in cooperation with Telesales coordinators.

Help to develop and drive sales initiatives across Fleet.

Be a driving force in the transformation of the sales mix into our electric charging offering & low carbon solutions; and support enterprises with advice in their transitioning

We have the following requirements:

At least 3 to 5 years of relevant experience in Marketing, Telesales and/or Sales, E-commerce and Commercial Operational management, Customer Service (performance) management

Experience in B2B, ideally Fleet related business

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Business Insight - Understands the external (and internal) customer needs and strives to exceed their expectations

Excellent project management skills

Consultative selling skills

Selling technique through digital channels

Negotiating value

Fluent English is a must and a 2nd European language is of advantage

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam with travelling 2-3 days a week.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



