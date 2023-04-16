Responsible for using specialist Shipping knowledge to lead on the chartering of vessels to secure commercial advantage whilst upholding safety and compliance requirements
The Chartering Team is responsible for delivering commercial freight for the businesses we support. The team negotiates and drives all voyages on bp’s Operated and Time-Charter (OTC) ships, as well as large volumes for spot fixtures to cover freight exposure for bp businesses across the globe. We utilize a range of market analytics, oil flow information, market intelligence and our own commercial judgement to develop forward freight market views and structure chartering strategies to generate commercial value. This is a highly multifaceted, fast-paced, interesting and meaningful place to work
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
#LI-onsite