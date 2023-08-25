Charterer & Bunker Buyer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

ABOUT BP TRADING & SHIPPING • Our purpose is to bring people together, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. • In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader. JOB PROFILE SUMMARY • Responsible for supporting the bp group in developing freight solutions around the US Flag Shipping markets and bunker procurement activity in the Americas.

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



Role Overview

Negotiate and conclude efficient freight solutions in the specialty/barge markets (using a variety of contract structures and durations)

Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative freight solutions that deliver incremental value to bp

Provide expertise required to safely manage the marine and commercial risks of time charter, contracts of affreightment, consecutive voyages and spot tonnage.

Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and recommend and implement term supply solutions

Provide and analyze up-to-date and accurate forward demand data to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet

Provide relevant market information on freight rates, bunker prices and trends to internal customers

Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes.

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of partners, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective chartering and fuel purchasing strategies

Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital developments in the chartering/bunkering space

Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external stakeholders to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels.

To develop specialty/bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility

To explore options and other structured product to manage bunker exposure risks

To lead quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements

To maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes

Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required.

Conduct all activities to align with Control and Compliance requirements.

TECHNICAL / ROLE-SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Processes and Procedures: Time Charter (Tanker, US Flag Inland/Ocean-going Barges); Voyage Chartering In (Tanker, US Flag Inland/Ocean-going Barges).

Marine Assurance Policies: BPS Policies

Chartering and Marine Assurance Systems

Charter Parties: Voyage and Time for Relevant Markets

Shipping Market Knowledge: Fundamentals of Market; Spot and Term Markets; and Vessel Ownership

Market Development: Relationship Management; Business Development

Oil Trading Knowledge: Fundamentals; Strategy of Trading Bench / FVC Insert

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Strong commercial aptitude

Excellent negotiating skills with third parties

Ability to work under pressure in environment where prioritization is key

Strong commitment to understanding and adhering to BP Shipping assurance process

Previous Oil/Gas/Asset operations and/or ship operations experience

Previous experience in bunker procurement, tanker/barge chartering

DESIRED CRITERIA:

Apply business rigor and judgment

Foster effective teamwork and collaboration

Demonstrate relentless drive and determination

Execute against demanding competitive market benchmarks

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



