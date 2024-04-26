Charterer & Bunker Buyer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



The role of Bunker Buyer and Charterer is a market facing one that covers two key functions for the Chartering Team;

ensuring our vessels are bunkered safely at the best price and;

providing specialised chartering support to the trading benches in London

The two aspects of the role are fast paced, require the individual to be an active player in a number of markets, need solid commercial foresight and a good knowledge of operations. Both elements of the role involve managing numerous collaborators, internal to bp as well as external. Within T&S this means working closely with operators and charterers, and externally with bunker suppliers and barge / vessel owners.

Whilst needing to operate reactively to bench requirements there is also a need for longer term planning and analysis of supply and demand in key markets, allowing the incumbent to build and express their market view. As the role necessitates working closely with trading benches there is a need to understand bench strategies, thus giving the role a wider geographical reach and a solid overview of what drives value within T&S.

The role drives optimisation, having a material impact on the performance of our global bunker buying team, impacting chartering TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) PnL for our OTC (owned & time chartered) fleet and ensuring that benches have competitively priced vessels for their requirements (barges, specialised vessels). All this needs to be done in a safe and compliant manner so a methodical approach and an eye for detail is vital.

The Chartering Team is global so whilst the role focuses on activities out of London it does interact with other offices.

The role has two elements each of which has a number of accountabilities:

One - Bunker Buyer, this is the primary responsibility of the role and will fill the majority of the workload, key accountabilities are:

Implement competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases and recommend and implement longer term supply solutions.

Work closely with operators and vessel masters to optimize bunker intake for forward voyage planning.

Understanding global trade patterns with regular check-ins with Chartering team to review these conditions to manage bp’s bunker exposure.

Provide and analyse up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the Operated & Time Charter fleet.

Provide timely market reports and daily price set to the chartering team for awareness and to facilitate voyage optimization.

Establish and build strong rapport with suppliers to provide full flexibility to the commercial teams involved in the optimization process. This includes bunker lifting schedules and any market shortages or off-spec bunker issues.

Two – Chartering, this is a secondary responsibility, key accountabilities are:

Negotiate and conclude efficient freight solutions in the specialty / barge markets (using a variety of contract structures and durations)

Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative freight solutions that deliver incremental value to bp

Essential Experience:

Commercial foresight

Negotiation of deals / contracts

Functional understanding of vessel and bunkering operations

Excellent partner management skills, with the ability to engage and influence.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Collaborative attitude with a demonstrated ability to work across diverse teams.

Desirable Experience:

Knowledge of trading benches

Knowledge of ships ops

Experience of bunker buying

Experience of chartering

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



