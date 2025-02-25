Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

bpx energy is seeking a Chemical Field Technician to support and optimize chemical treatment programs across our Eagle Ford operations. This role will work closely with chemical vendors, operations teams, and engineering personnel to ensure the effective application, monitoring, and management of production chemicals in the field.

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. This is a hands-on role requiring strong technical troubleshooting skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work independently to support our chemical treatment program, equipment maintenance, and operational efficiency.

Key Accountabilities:

Chemical Program Optimization

Work closely with bpx chemical vendors to ensure proper selection, application, and performance of treatment chemicals.

to ensure proper selection, application, and performance of treatment chemicals. Conduct and coordinate testing (water, oil, paraffin, vapor H2S, etc) to improve chemical applications and usage.

(water, oil, paraffin, vapor H2S, etc) to improve chemical applications and usage. Collaborate with Facilities Engineers and Operations to troubleshoot and optimize chemical injection rates.

to troubleshoot and optimize chemical injection rates. Identify opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements in chemical usage.



in chemical usage. Field Operations & Troubleshooting

Monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot chemical injection systems (pumps, ultra-fabs, tanks, metering equipment).

(pumps, ultra-fabs, tanks, metering equipment). Perform preventative maintenance and coordinate repairs as needed.

and coordinate repairs as needed. Support Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) investigations and implement corrective actions.

investigations and implement corrective actions. Track chemical performance and assist in resolving operational upsets related to chemical treatment .



. Work Management & Compliance

Prioritize and manage work orders and action items related to chemical treatments.

related to chemical treatments. Ensure adherence to bpx energy’s HSE standards and regulatory requirements .

. Conduct billing reviews and cost tracking to validate vendor invoices and chemical program expenditures.

Essential Education:

Associate’s degree or technical certification in Chemistry, Process Technology, or a related field .

. Experience working with chemical vendors and third-party service providers .

. Knowledge of Eagle Ford production operations and field equipment.

Essential experience and job requirements:

3+ years of experience in a field-based chemical treatment, production operations, or facilities role within oil & gas .

in a field-based chemical treatment, production operations, or facilities role within . Strong working knowledge of production chemicals and chemical injection systems .

. Hands-on experience with chemical pumps, flow meters, and injection equipment .

. Familiarity with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar).

(SAP, Maximo, or similar). Basic understanding of root cause analysis and failure troubleshooting .

. Valid driver’s license and ability to travel across field locations as needed.

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 77 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 77 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 34 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 77 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 20 rungs, self-paced

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $86,000 - $127,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

