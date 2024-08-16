Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Chemical Optimization Engineer will be accountable for developing and managing a standardized chemical program for each business unit within bpx. They will develop centralized performance targets for each program clearly outlining the expected results. Provide assurance that the chemical programs are delivering the established performance results. Establish the sampling and monitoring schedule for each chemical program. Utilize the sampling and monitoring information to drive data driven decisions to efficiently deliver performance metrics. Accountable for working with the Inspection Team to utilize the data from the integrity programs for driving improvements and efficiencies in the static mechanical inspection programs. Responsible for providing support to the businesses to mitigate integrity related threats by conforming to the bpx integrity management standard. Responsible for providing assurance that integrity programs meet the bpx integrity management requirements and monitor the health of the barriers to help prevent process safety events. Responsible for coordinating technical support from BP Solutions subject matter experts when technical challenges arise with flow assurance and mechanical integrity.

Key Accountabilities

Develop standardized program performance metrics for flow assurance, gas treating, fluid separation, and corrosion mitigation for all business units.

Work across Functions (Drilling, Completions, Production, Midstream) to solve operational problems holistically to bring the most value for the organization.

Develop treating programs to assure that waters introduced into producing reservoirs are treated sufficiently to prevent formation souring.

Drive chemical program efficiencies to optimize programs to reduce unit costs for chemicals.

Provide annual specialty chemical budgets for meeting the requirements of the bpx integrity management policy.

Accountable for developing corrosion mitigation and monitoring programs (both downhole and surface corrosion) to meet the requirements of the bpx integrity management policy.

Track and measure the business integrity management conformance plans and report on the health of the mitigative barriers monthly.

Support the businesses during the quarterly risk reviews.

Accountable for managing technical evaluations for specialty chemical tenders.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Chemistry/Biology, or Integrity Certifications such NACE Corrosion Specialist.

Essential Experience:

10+ years experience in the oil & gas industry, including Onshore, Upstream Oil and Gas Operations;

5+ years experience specifically managing chemical programs;

Strong analytical skills;

Experience managing large scale chemical programs in multiple basins;

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools;

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products;

Experience delivering value by utilizing monitoring data to drive efficiencies with the chemical programs;

Experience with corrosion and scaling models for determining threat susceptibility.

Desirable criteria:

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change;

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery;

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000 - $245,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.