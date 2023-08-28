Chemical & Process Engineer (Early Career) - Blaine, WA

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade J Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Grade J Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



About the Role:

Our Chemical & Process engineers have the opportunity for hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We will give you a sound foundation across the wider engineering field so that you can comfortably specialize in Process Design, Process Safety, Project Development, Operations, Commercial or numerous Leadership roles.

As a Chemical & Process Engineer, you will:

• Play a vital role throughout a number of stages in our world-class projects

• Aiding our manufacturing and production teams by supervising day-to-day operations, evaluating unit targets, balance unit operations

• Support and optimize operating process plants or facilities and working closely with other areas involved in the business

• Use your sound foundation across the wider engineering platform so that we can integrate with many areas of our business

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

• Ability to function comfortably and effectively in the roles of individual contributor and collaborative team member.

• A strong focus on action, a dedication to performance delivery, and an eye for accuracy and detail.

Ability to:

• Work extended hours of physically demanding activities during maintenance outages, this will occasionally include evening and night shifts and weekend working for an extended period.

• Work safely outside in harsh weather conditions, at heights, in confined spaces and near hot equipment and high-speed machinery.

• Climb ladders and stairs up to 200ft in height

• Transport items up to 50 pounds

• Work around chemicals and hydrocarbons.

Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this role.

• This role is an on-site position, no remote and/or hybrid work setup

• Graduating between December 2023 through May 2024

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

An Early Careers process engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery will start off their rotation as part of the Process Engineering Team to provide high quality engineering support for the site’s Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround, Projects, and Optimization Teams to ensure the safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operation of the facility and to support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub.

• The Process Engineering Team provides skills that are critical to the business and the success of the transformation, and as such the roles tend to be dynamic, fast paced, and highly visible.

• An example first rotation would be a Process Support Engineer who supports Unit Process Engineers with delivery of their accountabilities, completes special projects and initiatives that improve overall effectiveness of Process Engineering Team, complete projects that cross areas and/or require sustained longer-term focus, and assists in process troubleshooting that crosses unit boundaries and planning/implementing unit test runs.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance



