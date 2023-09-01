Chemical & Process Engineer (Soph Intern) - Blaine, WA

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and other fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports. Cherry Point Refinery is the first refinery in the Pacific Northwest capable of manufacturing diesel made from biomass-based feedstocks, which are processed alongside conventional feedstocks.

Surrounded by mountains, forest, and wetland and shoreline habitats, Cherry Point devotes considerable resources to help preserve the natural environment.

Become part of our team at Cherry Point as a Chemical Engineering Intern, and you will:

• Play a vital role throughout a number of stages in our world-class projects

• Aiding our manufacturing and production teams by supervising supporting day-to-day operations, evaluating unit targets, balance unit operations, and ensuring reliability of our refining technologies

• Support and optimize operating process plants or facilities and working closely with other areas involved in the business

• Use your sound foundation and sharp eye for detail across the wider engineering platform so that we can integrate with many areas of our business and support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we are committed to our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

• 12-week internship

• Competitive pay

• Retirement savings opportunities

• bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments or hotel accommodations

• Relocation assistance (if eligible)

• Social events, lunch & learns, and community service opportunities

• “Chat with a Leader” sessions

• Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering

• Graduation date between December 2025 and May 2026

• Cherry Point internships are an on-site position, no remote and/or hybrid work setup



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



