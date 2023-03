Job summary

Bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports.



About the Role:

Become part of our team at Cherry Point as a Chemical Engineering Intern, and you will:

Play a vital role throughout a number of stages in our world-class projects

Aiding our manufacturing and production teams by supervising day-to-day operations, evaluating unit targets, balance unit operations

Support and optimize operating process plants or facilities and working closely with other areas involved in the business

Use your sound foundation across the wider engineering platform so that we can integrate with many areas of our business

About you:

Taking on the role as Chemical Engineering Intern means designing projects and supervising plant development to ensure the reliability of our refining technologies. Alongside a strong technical degree in Chemical Engineering, that means having a global view for wide-scale projects or a sharp eye for detail to aid in more niche roles in a specific refining process area.



Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



Why Join Us?

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts