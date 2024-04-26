Chemical/Process( Spring Co-Op) - Whiting, IN

Job summary

Grade K Co-Op - Spring 2024 (1/8-4/26) Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity: Production & Operations

Job Family Group: Business Support Group

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Grade K Co-Op - Spring 2024 (1/8-4/26)Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



***Please note: you can apply to (1) bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Co-Op - Spring 2024 (1/8-4/26)

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

Taking on the role as Process Engineer means support in designing projects and plant development to ensure the reliability of our refining technologies. Alongside other Engineering teams, you will also have a global view for wide-scale projects or a sharp eye for detail to aid in more niche roles in a specific refining process area.

As a Process Engineer intern or Co-Op at Whiting, you will:

Directly interface with Operations in support of the key production assets at Whiting

Practice chemical engineering fundamentals with heat transfer, hydraulics and separation

Provide technical support through projects to improve reliability, safety, commercial and/or environmental aspects in the business

Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this role.

• Pursuing a bachelor’s degree

• Majoring in Chemical Engineering

• Graduating between December 2024 through May 2025 (Jrs)

• Graduating between December 2025 Through May 2026 (Soph)

Why Join us?

Successful interns/Co-Ops will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

16-week Co-Op Jan 8 Through April 26, 2024

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.