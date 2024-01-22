Job summary

Production & Operations



Research & Technology Group



Grade KResponsible for providing technical support for the Laboratory Team by carry out sampling, testing, measuring, recording and analysing of results to enable the laboratory to function effectively, while ensuring quality assurance and adversely to correct procedures, health and safety standards.



Het laboratorium, dat onderdeel is van de afdeling Engineering & Technical Services, houdt zich bezig met het uitvoeren van analyses t.b.v. de productkwaliteitscontrole, de optimalisatie van de fabrieken en troubleshooting. Op dit moment zoeken wij voor het Laboratorium een:

Chemisch Analist (senior)

De Chemisch Analist (senior) is onder andere verantwoordelijk voor de maximale bedrijfszekerheid, betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van de apparatuur onder zijn/haar beheer.

Wat ga jij doen?

Uitvoeren van controle, kalibratie en onderhoud aan apparatuur die onder zijn/haar beheer vallen en bijhouden van logboeken.

Het zelf uitvoeren van routine en non routine analyses en het bewaken van de juiste uitvoering door anderen.

Opstarten en/of ontwikkelen van nieuwe testen en/of apparatuur

Storingen aan apparatuur verhelpen. Indien noodzakelijk zelf contact onderhouden met de fabrikant/leverancier.

Opsporen en elimineren van de oorzaak van onnauwkeurige en onbetrouwbare analyse resultaten.

Training geven aan laboratorium personeel m.b.t. het uitvoeren van (nieuwe) testen of refreshment

Proactief betrokken bij de aanschaf van nieuwe apparatuur en de ontwikkeling en interpretatie van analysetechnieken.

Wie ben jij en wat breng jij mee?

HLO/MLO niveau, bij voorkeur opleiding analytisch chemisch

In het bezit van of bereid zijn tot het behalen van VCA VOL.

Minimaal 5 jaar werkervaring in een Laboratorium bij voorkeur in de petrochemie.

Kennis van analyseapparatuur behorend bij de branche zoals; Element analyse, Spectrometrie, Gaschromatografie, Titrimetrie en dataverwerkingssystemen

Kennis van kwaliteitssystemen in laboratoria zoals; statistische kwaliteitscontrole en validatie van alternatieve testmethoden

Goede kennis van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk

Competenties: analytische vaardigheid, communicatieve vaardigheden, teamgeest, resultaat gericht, je bent gedreven en gemotiveerd om je verder te ontwikkelen.

Aanvullende informatie

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden

Een persoonlijk profiel analyse maakt deel uit maken van de selectieprocedure

Een medische keuring maakt deel uit van de selectieprocedure

Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website. Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem even op onderstaand nummer.

Mart Grootenboer

Corporate recruiter

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



