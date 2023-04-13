Chemist - Product Development (Grease)

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Develop technically sophisticated differentiated first class grease products for the global market according to our growth ambitions. The product development and modification projects are initiated, prioritized and autonomously led in cooperation with the local and international team.

Deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies, in line with global strategy and future trends and opportunities. Build knowledge concerning applications / processes and their influences on chemistries within Industrial, Energy and Marine Ancillaries products including competitors' products used in similar environments

Project manage global innovation programs with regular collaborator reviews and updates. Plan resources to ensure efficient delivery of projects: on time, in budget. Provide support for longer term research programs. Responsible for the execution, documentation, and reporting of development projects in accordance with quality management requirements.

Support customers and the departments Sales, Marketing, Procurement and regional technology teams with expert knowledge. Support knowledge management within the group.

Support and co-ordinate grease lab operation, conduct in-lab grease manufacturing and testing to support assigned projects and regional activities.

Responsible for the representation of projects outside of own department, e.g. Sales, Marketing, Procurement and Regional Teams. Provide guidance to Technicians. Support, coach, and mentor members of the team to improve their overall capability and performance.

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical subject area.

Relevant experience in the Grease Industry, notably Greases formulations and applications across Industrial, Energy, and Marine Ancillaries sectors.

Good knowledge of all relevant test methods for greases

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!