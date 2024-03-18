Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

The chemist is a member of the centralized Subsurface Technology Team within bpx Energy, with three key responsibilities:

1) Responsible for developing and leading bpx chemical sampling and analysis programs to assess current production, enhance future production, and eliminate chemistry-related drilling to production surprises.

2) Provide chemical expertise to reliably map and predict reservoir and well performance at field scale and optimize drilling and completions as well as collaborate with projects and midstream to design production handling facilities across bpx

3) Advise the asset development teams with all chemical matters as they handle multi-rig programs

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure appropriate use of new and already acquired chemical data across all bpx for decision making and operations, with specific expertise in drilling and completions fluid compatibility chemistry and time-lapse production allocation oil and water geochemistry.

Subject matter expertise and ability to advise all disciplines and roles in chemistry and geochemical techniques, uses, workflows, relationship to other data and characterization of risk and uncertainty.

Support of chemical surveillance data acquisition planning/execution/interpretation to include assessment of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while increasing return on investment.

Advise in chemical use for well planning to include pre-spud assessment with geo-hazards identification and mitigation, offset drilling events correlation, subsurface anomaly flagging, target window protocol, survey frequency protocol, and data acquisition program.

Assessment of drilling and completions performance by integrating drilling chemistry and completions chemistry with production chemistry to understand performance drivers and ensure repeatability of successful results.

Clear communication of key findings and recommendations to all levels of the business.

Capable of attention to detail and prioritization of requests from multiple stakeholders.

Essential Education:

Advanced degree (MSc or higher) in Chemistry, Geochemistry, or related fields

The ideal candidate has a minimum of 10 years of industry experience, preferably onshore U.S., running chemical programs with drilling mud, completions fluids, production chemicals, and produced water and oil in support of operations, development/evaluation planning, well planning, and play assessment.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000 - $210,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.