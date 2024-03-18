Entity:Production & Operations
The chemist is a member of the centralized Subsurface Technology Team within bpx Energy, with three key responsibilities:
1) Responsible for developing and leading bpx chemical sampling and analysis programs to assess current production, enhance future production, and eliminate chemistry-related drilling to production surprises.
2) Provide chemical expertise to reliably map and predict reservoir and well performance at field scale and optimize drilling and completions as well as collaborate with projects and midstream to design production handling facilities across bpx
3) Advise the asset development teams with all chemical matters as they handle multi-rig programs
The ideal candidate has a minimum of 10 years of industry experience, preferably onshore U.S., running chemical programs with drilling mud, completions fluids, production chemicals, and produced water and oil in support of operations, development/evaluation planning, well planning, and play assessment.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000 - $210,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}
