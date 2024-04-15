Chicago Driver

Crucial Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

 Drive safely and deliver hazardous materials as dispatched.

 Follow all rules as prescribed by DOT regulations.

 Perform pre-trip inspection of truck and tank trailer each shift.

 Handle the stress of road conditions, traffic, and changes in dispatch.

 Adhere to and recognize the conditions of the road.

 Follow the procedures as instructed by each terminal where the freight (gas and distillates) are loaded.

 Load petroleum from the terminal as dispatched and unload the petroleum at designated site in compliance with DOT regulations, company policy, and without spill.

 Enter tracking and load information on truck computer as the need arises.

 Perform additional duties as assigned.

*Paid training as well as uniform provided.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

 High school diploma or equivalent experience

Experience

 A minimum of 1 year driving experience in commercial vehicle.

 Experience with fuel tankers is helpful.

Knowledge/Skills

 Strong analytical skills.

 Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

 Ability to optimally communicate both written and verbal.

 Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics.

Equipment/Special Expertise

 Knowledge of equipment, Tractor, and Tank Trailer and functions thereof.

 General digital literacy.

Other Considerations

 Required to have CDL license Class A, Hazmat (X) endorsement.

 Must be able to pass DOT physical and acquire TWIC card.

 Must have clean Motor Vehicle Record.

 Required to submit and pass, drug and alcohol testing during pre-employment screening and at random during employment.

 Must pass written test and road test given by Thorntons Transportation

**Hourly pay between $28-32/ hour based on experience.