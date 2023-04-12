Chicago IL Driver

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

 Drive safely and deliver hazardous materials as dispatched.

 Follow all rules as prescribed by DOT regulations.

 Perform pre-trip inspection of truck and tank trailer each shift.

 Handle the stress of road conditions, traffic, and changes in dispatch.

 Adhere to and recognize the conditions of the road.

 Follow the procedures as dictated by each terminal where the freight (gas and distillates) are loaded.

 Load petroleum from the terminal as dispatched and unload the petroleum at designated site in compliance with DOT regulations, company policy, and without spill.

 Enter tracking and load information on truck computer as required.

 Perform additional duties as assigned.

*Paid training as well as uniform provided.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

 High school diploma or equivalent

Experience

 A minimum of 1 year driving experience in commercial vehicle.

 Experience with fuel tankers is preferred.

Knowledge/Skills

 Strong analytical skills.

 Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

 Ability to effectively communicate both written and verbal.

 Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics.

Equipment/Special Expertise

 Knowledge of equipment, Tractor, and Tank Trailer and functions thereof.

 General computer skills.

Other Considerations

 Required to have CDL license Class A, Hazmat (X) endorsement.

 Must be able to pass DOT physical and obtain TWIC card.

 Must have clean Motor Vehicle Record.

 Required to submit and pass, drug and alcohol testing during pre-employment screening and at random during employment.

 Must pass written test and road test given by Thorntons Transportation