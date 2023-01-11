China General Aviation Joint Venture Seconded General Manager

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

Role Summary



As head of the JV which is in the important growing period, the successful candidate would lead a young and talent team to bring the business to next level. JV focuses on GA business in a defined sizable market with strong supports from giant players as shareholders. Successful candidate will lead the exciting journey not only to contribute to JV business growth, but also possibly to drive the positive changes in GA sector which will benefit the GA industry in China.



Key Accountabilities:



Take full accountabilities of business development, daily operations, Human Resources etc. with supports from Finance function as per dotted line reporting setting up in JV.

Be a role model of Safety and improve Safety standards/procedures/performance strengthen Safety culture every day.

Define reliable & achievable medium/short term business development plan in a structured/systematic way based on market analysis, customers site visits, coordination with shareholders; Implement with commitment after Board approval.

Define yearly finance/capex budgets with solid inputs/assumptions and deliver it after Board approval.

Lead the JV organization/team/culture development.

Deliver bp's values to JV and visualize bp's contributions to JV's success in order to maximize interest of JV.

Bridge communications between shareholders with purpose of long-term mutual benefits.

Establish/optimize/implement JV internal management procedures aligning with bp GA airport & Avgas related safety requirement/Chinese partners' management system/CAAC mandatory regulations within one year with active supports from shareholders as needed by JV.

Train a competent/stable team with simplified structure

Become GA benchmark model as recognized by air bp & China GA industry within 3 years in terms of safety, operations and financial performance