China General Aviation Joint Venture Seconded General Manager

Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.
Role Summary
As head of the JV which is in the important growing period, the successful candidate would lead a young and talent team to bring the business to next level. JV focuses on GA business in a defined sizable market with strong supports from giant players as shareholders. Successful candidate will lead the exciting journey not only to contribute to JV business growth, but also possibly to drive the positive changes in GA sector which will benefit the GA industry in China.
Key Accountabilities: