China Originator

Job summary

Responsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.

We are looking for an experienced originators/business developer to join our China team (based in Shanghai) to focus on developing new opportunities in for the RPT business in China, using on international trading flows, as well as our leveraging on existing positions in NOJVs. The expertise and experience we desire include:

Cross barrel experience in oil and refined products

Low carbon fuels

Petrochemicals

Expertise across a wide range of products is a desirable attribute given the potential to deliver cross commodity opportunities and adaptability of skills as bp progresses on the energy transition ambitions. The role requires the incumbent to work closely with the trading benches to understand the requirements of the trading benches. Through the understanding of the business asks, alongside the T&S strategy, the incumbent will engage with customers, suppliers, asset owners, and financial partners as well as internal functional teams. The role is primarily a deal origination and execution role, using the incumbent’s existing commercial expertise and network, along with physical and financial/risk management structuring expertise, to enable long term medium and long term deal development.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the prospecting, origination, and execution of opportunities within the region, in support of T&S’s Global Commodity books. Grow existing trade flow and generate new trade flow by originating long term structural positions consistent with trading bench strategies.

Work with trading benches, external parties, JV partners, internal functions, external finance suppliers to provide innovative structures for customers.

Develop and maintain relationships with industry, customers, local and national government bodies, regulators and BP Leadership in a manner which positions BP T&S as a partner of choice.

Provide deal assurance by ensuring that relevant deal transaction structures, execution options, negotiating and relationship management tactics, risks, rewards and resources timing are considered, defined and appropriately evaluated. Internal interfaces include the trading benches, Commercial Development team, Structured Products /Derivatives teams, legal, compliance, M&A, specialists, Treasury and other BP Group business units.

Make appropriate interventions to ensure deals and transactions deliver on both contractual intent and BP’s expectations.

Essential job requirements :

Degree in a business, commercial, chemical engineering, or engineering field

Fluent in Mandarin and English (oral and written)

Proven track record of developing and maintaining external relationships in the market

Proven track record in relationship building with trading benches and internal functions – ability to deliver deals which are aligned with trading benches strategy with due consideration of functional boundaries

Strong entrepreneurial bias – ability and enthusiasm to identity and develop new business and deals independently

Strong negotiation and contracting skills including experience in ventures, partnerships and acquisitions / divestment and PE space

Strong commercial acumen and negotiating / contracting skills

Strong understanding and appreciation of the energy transition and adaptability to commercial focus positioned to ride on the transition

Experience in capital structuring, and structured trade financing particularly as part of commodity deals

Understanding of utilising derivatives and risk management products as part of physical contracts

Proven networking, leadership, influencing and interpersonal skills in a multicultural environment

Project management skills to handle sophisticated multiparty deals / opportunities

