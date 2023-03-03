Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.



The Circularity & Waste Specialist role will lead the design and delivery of sustainability programmes within bp’s global offshore wind business. The role will identify key priorities for the offshore wind business and lead delivery of programmes that underpin business development and access to new markets and embeds sustainability practices within procurement, supply chain and project activities. The role will build relationships with relevant external stakeholders and develop strategic partnerships that underpin delivery. Within bp, the role will engage with key stakeholders such as Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V), Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon (HSE&C), and Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) to ensure alignment and leverage good practice.



This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Circularity & Waste Specialist



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



What you will deliver:

Acts as a Subject Matter Expert on circularity and waste

Leads the design, delivery, and integration of bp OFW sustainability programmes, aligned with bp’s sustainability frame and aims

Manages the delivery of sustainability programmes, and ensures impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations

Establishes strategic external partnerships that underpin delivery of sustainability priorities, particularly on circularity

Provides technical support to finance and business development teams developing offshore wind opportunities, including input into investment governance, OFW strategy and portfolio reviews

Provides technical input and management of one or more sustainability workstreams including circularity, embodied carbon, human rights and biodiversity

Leads the integration of sustainability into performance management with finance for inclusion in quarterly business performance reviews

Collaborates with SS&V, HSE&C and others to communicate context and changes to OFW teams

Leads the OFW input to internal and external group reporting on sustainability, such as the bp annual Sustainability Reports and senior management updates

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to degree level or equivalent

Chartered with the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment or equivalent

Track record developing and leading sustainability programmes across a large organisation

Technical expertise in one or more of circularity, embodied carbon, life cycle analysis, human rights, biodiversity, or sustainability in the supply chain

Excellent leadership behaviours and track record of influencing business outcomes

Broad and sophisticated relationship management – both externally and internally at all levels

Detail oriented and well-organized; able to bring Agile principles into daily activity

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: