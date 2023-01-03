Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



This Civil Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.



Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.



The Opportunity

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Support the Global Engineering Director and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the ETL, project manager and the and global engineering director on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Solid background in civil engineering

Good understanding and practical experience with ANZ regulations and standards

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Over 3 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.