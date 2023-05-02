Job summary

Reporting to the Civil Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s global team of civil engineers supporting bp’s growing agenda in low carbon energy and conventional hydrocarbons.



The primary focus of the role will be on the design, construction and integrity management of onshore and nearshore civil engineering infrastructure in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations, including solar, onshore & offshore wind, Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), and EV charging. The secondary focus of the role is to provide civil engineering support to bp’s resilient hydrocarbons businesses.



Whilst this role provides an excellent opportunity to work on a range of global tasks, the role will be initially located in our office in Jakarta, Indonesia. bp operates a 60/40 office:home flexible working policy.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



Providing civil engineering expertise across bp’s portfolio of low carbon energy and conventional hydrocarbon projects.

Providing oversight of the planning and design of onshore and nearshore civil engineering infrastructure for our projects and operations, including foundations, port facilities, earthworks, buildings, roads and below ground infrastructure.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Ensuring design and operations are in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Quantifying and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Actively contributing to the civil engineering community of practice to share knowledge and learnings.

Participating in mentoring and coaching by actively sharing expertise and experience with team members.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

Degree in civil engineering.

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered civil engineer, P.E. status).

Proven experience and subject matter expertise in the design, construction, and integrity management of onshore and/or nearshore civil engineering infrastructure.

Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams with minimal technical supervision.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.