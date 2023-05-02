Civil Engineer

Reporting to the Civil Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s global team of civil engineers supporting bp’s growing agenda in low carbon energy and conventional hydrocarbons.
The primary focus of the role will be on the design, construction and integrity management of onshore and nearshore civil engineering infrastructure in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations, including solar, onshore & offshore wind, Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), and EV charging. The secondary focus of the role is to provide civil engineering support to bp’s resilient hydrocarbons businesses.
Whilst this role provides an excellent opportunity to work on a range of global tasks, the role will be initially located in our office in Jakarta, Indonesia. bp operates a 60/40 office:home flexible working policy.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: