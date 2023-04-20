Civil Engineer - Hydrogen

Job summary

Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there.

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all.

This role is an opportunity to join bp’s Global team of civil engineers supporting bp’s growing agenda in low carbon energy and resilient hydrocarbons. The focus of the role will be on the design, construction and integrity management of onshore civil engineering infrastructure in support of bp’s Hydrogen and CCS projects and operations.

We are getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner. Therefore, whilst this is an opportunity to work on a range of global tasks, the role will be initially located in our office in Houston (USA) or Chicago (USA). Subsequent project roles may include secondments into the offices of the primary project contractors. bp operates a 60/40 office:home flexible working policy.

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of.

Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.

Roles and Responsibilities

Providing civil engineering expertise across bp’s portfolio of hydrogen projects.

Providing oversight of the planning and design of onshore and nearshore civil engineering infrastructure, including foundations, port facilities, earthworks, buildings, roads and below ground infrastructure.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Ensuring design and operations are in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Quantifying and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Actively contributing to the civil engineering community of practice to share knowledge and learnings.

Participating in mentoring and coaching by actively sharing expertise and experience with team members.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

Essential experience

Degree in civil engineering.

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered civil engineer, P.E. status).

Proven experience and expertise in the design, construction, and integrity management of onshore and/or nearshore civil engineering infrastructure.

Significant previous experience of working within the oil & gas, chemicals, air/gas products or LNG sectors.

Experience of the engineering of water storage ponds including site selection, material selection, design and construction, membranes and performance standards.

Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams with minimal technical supervision.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Desirable experience

Expertise in the planning and design of drainage systems, stormwater management and flood risk assessment including the effects of severe weather.

Current solid understanding of international HSSE regulations.

Experience in risk assessment, performance management, management of change, process safety, and inspection, maintenance & repair strategies.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!