Civil Engineer - Hydrogen

Hydrogen is the element that’s going to get the world to net zero faster – not just when it’s integrated with renewables like solar and wind, but also when it’s combined with bp’s values and the best talent out there. bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all. Reporting to the Civil Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s global team of civil engineers supporting bp’s growing agenda in low carbon energy and resilient hydrocarbons. The focus of the role will be on the design, construction and integrity management of onshore civil engineering infrastructure in support of bp’s Hydrogen and CCS projects and operations. We are getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Providing civil engineering expertise across bp’s portfolio of hydrogen projects.

Providing oversight of the planning and design of onshore and nearshore civil engineering infrastructure, including foundations, port facilities, earthworks, buildings, roads and below ground infrastructure.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Ensuring design and operations are in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Quantifying and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Actively contributing to the civil engineering community of practice to share knowledge and learnings.

Participating in mentoring and coaching by actively sharing expertise and experience with team members.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:

Degree in civil engineering.

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered civil engineer, P.E. status)

Proven experience and subject matter expertise in the design, construction, and integrity management of onshore and/or nearshore civil engineering infrastructure.

Significant previous experience of working within the oil & gas, chemicals, air/gas products or LNG sectors.

Experience of the engineering of water storage ponds including site selection, material selection, design and construction, membranes and performance standards.

Excellent knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams with minimal technical supervision.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Subject matter expertise in the planning and design of drainage systems, stormwater management and flood risk assessment including the effects of severe weather.

Current working knowledge of international HSSE regulations.

Experience in risk assessment, performance management, management of change, process safety, and inspection, maintenance & repair strategies.



