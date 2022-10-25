Civil Engineer (Intern) Houston, TX

Job summary

As a Civil Engineer Intern in construction at bp, you role is about planning the physical build and overseeing its creation. Intern roles in construction will range from inputting into the initial construction plans and reviews to the safe management of site activities during the building of facilities. As an Intern you will work in construction related roles during the project definition and planning phase, the engineering, design and procurement phase, and through the site phase to start-up.



Accountabilities will vary depending on your specific project. Examples of possible activities include:

Evaluating lessons learned and sharing outcomes to embed safety improvements or to identify opportunities to improve construction performance

Participate in developing the construction strategy, including assessment of options.

Work with Engineering and Design teams to ensure the feasibility of transportation, installation, lifting and construction requirements.

Working with the construction team to plan execution of construction activity and availability of materials

Assist in monitoring and controlling construction schedule and cost.

Depending on your project there may also be the opportunity to witness the load out or installation of equipment.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts



Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a Bachelor's degree