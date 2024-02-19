Civil Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Reporting to the Civil Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s global team of civil engineers supporting bp’s growing agenda in low carbon energy and conventional hydrocarbons.

The role will focus on the design, construction and integrity management of onshore civil engineering infrastructure for bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations, including hydrogen, solar, offshore wind, CCUS, EV charging and the resilient hydrocarbons businesses.

Roles and Responsibilities

Provide planning and design oversight of onshore civil engineering infrastructure, including site selection, site preparation, earthworks, drainage systems, foundations, buildings and roads.

of onshore civil engineering infrastructure, including site selection, site preparation, earthworks, drainage systems, foundations, buildings and roads. Provide subject matter expertise in the planning and design of earthworks, drainage and stormwater management systems, foundations, seismic design and building structures.

in the planning and design of earthworks, drainage and stormwater management systems, foundations, seismic design and building structures. Ensure safe and cost-efficient design .

and . Ensure design for integrity management throughout asset life.

throughout asset life. Ensure civil design and construction conformance to regulatory, industry and bp requirements.

to regulatory, industry and bp requirements. Identify, quantify and communicate civil risks to stakeholders; ensure risks are understood, mitigated and continuously managed.

to stakeholders; ensure risks are understood, mitigated and continuously managed. Actively contribute to the civil engineering community of practice, share knowledge and lessons learned.

learned. Adhering to bp’s code of conduct and ethics and compliance policies.

Essential experience

Degree in Civil or Structural Engineering and Chartered Civil Engineer with UK ICE, IStructE or equivalent (including reciprocity qualification).

Proven civil engineering subject matter expertise in the conceptual/detailed design, construction and integrity management of civil engineering infrastructure, including planning and design of earthworks, drainage and stormwater management systems, ability to understand and apply geotechnical information to foundation design, seismic design and building structures.

Working knowledge of industry civil engineering codes and standards.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams with minimal technical supervision.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Desirable experience

Recent experience in the planning and design of stormwater management and sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), and in hydrology, flood modelling and flood risk assessment, including the effects of severe weather.

Experience in risk assessment, performance management, management of change, process safety, and inspection, maintenance & repair strategies.

Experience in blast design of occupied buildings in onshore petrochemical, gas, and energy plants.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



