Civil Engineer

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company.
If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!
You will join us as an Engineer for Foundations in the newly formed Offshore Wind division.
You will be deployed to the Mona and Morgan offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea.
These projects are in the FEED/develop stage by the bp-EnBW Joint Venture. You will support the engineering of the Gravity Base Substructures as part of an integrated project team and follow the project through to detailed design. The project team will be co-located, we operate hybrid working with 3 office based days per week. We work with international engineering contractors and you would like likely travel for 25% of your time
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification
