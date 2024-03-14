Civil Engineer, bp pulse China

Job summary
Customers & Products
Engineering Group
An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.
This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.
This Civil Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles.
Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.
Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim
Support the Global Engineering Director and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions
Support technical queries during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live
Support the risk management process across each region
Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets
Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner
Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets
Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules
Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects
Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes
Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends
Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget
Alert the ETL, project manager and the and global engineering director on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.
Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments
Excellent university degree in civil/structural engineering
Solid background in civil engineering
Good understanding and practical experience with local regulations and standards
A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world
Experience with civil/structural designs
Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field
Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects
Over 6 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects
Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.
Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.
Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.
Agile Project management.
Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)
Working level in English
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.