Civil Engineering Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

I&E Engineering (I&EE) is a multi-disciplinary team of experienced engineers, in the Innovation and Engineering entity, responsible for providing discipline expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications, across bp globally.I&EE engineers play a critical role supporting the delivery of bp’s projects, from appraisal and concept selection, through engineering execution, to start-up and operation, supporting safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations throughout the operating life of the asset. Our customers include refining, production and low carbon energy growth areas, such as hydrogen, offshore wind, onshore renewables and CCUS.The Onshore Civil Engineering team within I&EE provides onshore and nearshore civil engineering expertise to bp’s projects and operating activities, globally. It also maintains our civil engineering technical practice (ETPs), develops our civil engineering capability, and leads the development of civil engineering technology.Reporting to the VP Civil and Structural (C&S) Engineering, this senior level leader role leads the Onshore Civil Engineering team. The role manages staff performance and well-being; deploys and manages staff to perform civil engineering activities to meet the company’s business needs; manages staff development and succession planning; and provides civil engineering expertise to the business as needed.



Job Description:

What you will do:

Manage and care for every aspect of Onshore Civil staff performance and well-being , empathetically, in conformance with bp People & Culture policies, procedures and our Code of Conduct.

Manage the development and maintenance of onshore and nearshore civil engineering capability and skills , to support business needs, using Focus@bp, Grow@bp, skills matrix and other People & Culture tools.

Develop and maintain succession plans for key roles and anticipated demand and company change.

Manage the planning, performance, delivery and reporting of onshore and nearshore civil engineering technical work , ensuring agreed scope, deliverable accuracy, quality and timing, and clarity of recommendations.

Provide management information (MI) documenting work delivery, performance and progress against team objectives.

Working with the Civil Advisor, support the development, maintenance and continuous improvement of onshore and nearshore civil engineering requirements and lessons in our practice and guidance documents.

Working with the Civil Advisor, build and manage annual budget for third party commitments and focus area programs.

Support, promote and contribute to bp’s onshore and nearshore civil engineering community of practice.

What you will bring:

Degree in Civil or Structural Engineering and either Chartered Civil Engineer with UK ICE or PE registered civil engineer in USA / Canada (including reciprocity qualification).

Experience leading global teams of engineering or technical experts (with or without formal authority).

Proven understanding and application experience of discipline-related industry standards, including Eurocodes, BS, ASCE.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills.

Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

Ideally, you will also have:

Postgraduate degree in civil or structural engineering.

Strong technical skills in structural analysis (static and non-linear) and design of energy industry civil infrastructure, in steel and reinforced concrete, using analytical tools / software.

Experience of near shore and marine civil infrastructure design.

Agile working experience, e.g., squad, sprints, Kanban board.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Civil Engineering, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creating a high performing team, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Empowering Others, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inclusive Leadership, Influencing, Information Management, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, People Leadership, Project Budget Management, Scripting, Structural Engineering {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.