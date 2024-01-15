Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV (Electrical Vehicle) experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Job Description:

EV_ Civil Structural Architectural Engineer _ bp pulse

This is an opportunity to join a business with an essential position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

You will play a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions. Our CSA Engineer will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this outstanding charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst taking on the challenge of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

In this role You will:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the installation aim

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in building a standard design model

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction, and commissioning

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Gather Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

We have the following requirements:

Excellent university degree in civil/structural engineering

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

5-10 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and detailed understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are coordinated

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space

Agile Project management

Fluent French and English language knowledge is a must

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



