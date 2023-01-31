We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
Responsible role as Warehouse Clerk to verify inbound and outbound Finished Goods movement by ensuring stock accuracy, proper recording with compliance of all BP's HSSE, and Quality policies, processes and procedures.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Issuing Finished Goods – Verify the quantity and condition of all carton, pails and drum products prior to loading into trucks in accordance to Picking Slip provided by Distribution Team. Act and /or consult with distribution team if there are any issues with product quantity or condition.
House Keeping – Ensure house keeping standards are maintained at all time.
Stock counting – Assist in weekly cycle counting and half yearly stock take.
Physical stock – Managing the physical stock movement in daily operation.
Report – Record trucks picking timing base on pick slip receipt and provide a detailed report in standard format.
Assist the Store Supervisor in the management of stocks at Export and IBC warehouse including product stacking and updating the product information board as and when instructed by Store Supervisor
Assist on other warehouse related tasks as and when required and / or instructed by the Warehouse Operation Advisor / Store Supervisor
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES
SPM
At least 2 years of experience in a logistics distribution environment.
Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications are essential, especially MS Excel.
Knowledge in ISO 9001 & ISO 14001.
Knowledge of warehouse operations.
Good telephone etiquette.
Good problem-solving skills - able to develop and employ a variety of approaches to resolve wide-ranging problem.