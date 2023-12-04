Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the overall day-to-day operations of materials handling including inventory control in the warehouse and ensuring compliance of all HSSE, Lifting, and Control of Work policies, processes and procedures.



Job Description:

Role Summary

The role act as data entry clerk in Inbound operations for finished goods in warehouse area, to ensure warehouse stock are capture & updates within targeted time line and comply with company safety policies and procedures and report all incidents.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as data entry clerk for the JDE system.

Receiving stock from production.

Cycle count on weekly basis.

Stock receiving from third party.

Stock check on monthly / ½ yearly basis.

Managing stock movement and recording Marine/Wax/ Air BP.

Documentation File

High accuracy of physical inventory of packed stock.

Ensures that all aspects at Primary Distribution operations comply fully with all HSSE requirements.

Requirements:

Qualification - Posses a SPM or its equivalent

At least 5 years work experience.

Basic communication skills.

Knowledge in computer especially spreadsheets is an added advantage.

Microsoft office.

Knowledge in JDE.

Knowledge in ISO 9001.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.