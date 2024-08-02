Client Services Senior Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organization, responsible for delivering centralized and standardized HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

This purpose of this role is predominately to support the innovation of P&C (People and Culture) technologies and platforms. The role needs to keep up to date of the exciting new features and products being offered by our SaaS providers and present opportunities to improve our existing process and technical landscape. You will be at the heart of an evolving technical landscape, gaining experience of HR technologies and processes, seeing first-hand how they can release creativity. It will be a fast-paced and challenging environment, with changing HR requirements, giving you insights and hands-on experience of ground breaking functionality.

Role Synopsis

Provide dedicated support for host model advisors in respect of international mobility services to assignees and designated business under the host model.

Key Accountabilities

End to end international mobility operational service delivery for designated businesses.

First level support for P&C and the business in respect of managing cprojects - maintaining focus on cost effectiveness, apply boundaries of international mobility policy suite whilst maintaining a focus on business need

Develop relationships with host model advisors, to ensure services delivered effectively support business need within bp international policy suite and client service framework

Responsible for data management and data quality in MyMobility system including payroll delivery.

EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of collaborators.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Proven ability to integrate with cross functional teams

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills. Problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy.

A positive attitude, willingness to learn and continually striving to improve

Essential Education:

Degree level education or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 3+ years international mobility experience

Competent knowledge of International Mobility processes and practices

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

Previous experience of working in the oil and gas industry



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.