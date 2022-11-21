Cloud & IoT Analyst

Job summary

Location – Sunbury



Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, but we are up for it, are you?



The bp procurement team is recruiting a Cloud and IoT Procurement Analyst to join our team in Sunbury.

The bp procurement organisation aspires to leverage our scale and commercial approach to drive a best-in-class cost base, and to collaborate with the supply chain to build even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Digital & Talent Supply is passionate about redefining supply, digitising operations and developing a phenomenal team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains!



Reporting to the Cloud and IoT category Director and working as part of the wider Digital & Talent Supply team the Cloud and IoT Analyst will develop the procurement strategy to optimize the Connectivity and IoT Categories driving transformation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp!



In this role you will be helping bp and the world reach net zero through the efficient procurement of new emerging technologies (IoT, Robotics, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Digital Twins, Blockchain, etc…) while operating a safe, efficient and reliable operation.



Key Accountabilities:

Combining data analytics, stakeholder strategy, business priorities and category knowledge to develop and deliver effective and transformational category strategies which generate meaningful value to bp

Provide effective buying guidance which works equally well for partners and sourcing teams

Partner with sourcing to deliver an integrated approach to deliver the strategic objectives for contract, services and business opportunities

Digitisation of procurement, including touchless/ low touch emphasis, making changes to collect insightful data, maximising data to make informed decisions and automate/streamline repetitive activities

Previous experience of using data to find opportunities to add new value and influencing stakeholders is crucial

Understanding of IoT solutions, technology stacks and connectivity

Proven track record of creating opportunities that provide mutual value, drive competitive advantage, and challenge suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved results.

Ability to communicate and influence across various levels in the organization using a range of styles and approaches.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging, collaborative and agile way of working

Experience working in Agile teams/using Agile approaches

Experience facilitating collaboration with diverse stakeholder groups to identify solutions and/or implement change at pace

Experience working for, or with, carriers, network services or IoT organisations

MCIPs

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.