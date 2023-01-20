Job summary

Basis : Fixed term 12 month contract

Home based : United Kingdom/ Austria/ Luxembourg/ Poland/ Netherlands



About the role:

The Cluster Activity Planning Lead is responsible for establishing best practices in PMO governance and project delivery across the portfolio of projects in the clusters alongside ensuring appropriate capacity for execution in the central and market teams. Shaping a formalised PMO structure for the team whilst maintaining the current levels of energy and momentum and also offering hands on delivery of larger projects.



What you’ll be supporting:

• Ensure the successful delivery of the market strategy through prioritisation, project planning and capacity management

• Develop and monitor programme reporting and assist the Cluster VP to report progress to senior management

• Prepare regular status reporting to all levels of the business

• Embed, establish and monitor frameworks, tools and standards for programme and project management

• Manage and compile programme related financial information

• Prepare and present cost benefit analysis to support business case development

• Provide and maintain a capacity planning and resource tracking framework

• Ensure cross project dependencies are logged and managed

• Ensure quality assurance for project completion and co-ordinate project closure and ensure that lessons learned are reviewed and logged

• Provide project planning, milestone management, scope management, resource forecasting, financial management and change management across the project portfolio

• Explore and implement capacity management tools and processes for the business

• Develop maintain and update the prioritisation matrix and backlog of activity

• Support with sprint planning, management of ceremonies, stand ups and retrospectives

Summary Decision Rights

This role will report to the Transformation Manager but will play a key business partnering role with the relevant operational leaders & functions in the markets.



Your experience might include:

• Degree level education in business/marketing a preference

• Project management qualifications beneficial

• PMO Qualification desirable



Experience

• Leadership of geographically dispersed and large multi-layered teams

• Strong Retail & or Operations Management experience

• Strong networker & stakeholder management, internal and external

• Strong understanding of retail offers and partnerships

• Strong MOC experience, capable of leading the business & people through integration activities with a proven record of accomplishments in continuous improvement projects and problem solving.

• Hands-on agile project management within a technology or retail environment

• Experience of agile portfolio management desirable

• PMO experience desireable



Skills & Competencies

• Strong understanding of CI and project/programme management

• Business/retail/commercial acumen

• Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

• Federal leadership and understanding of business partnering

• Team player with strong diplomatic leadership skills

• Exceptionally strong stakeholder management

• In-depth knowledge of retail operations processes

• Strong communication skills with all levels of the organisation, emphasis on oral presentation skills, facilitation, coaching and feedback.

• Ability to challenge current state and motivated to improve the business; strong ability to influence without authority at all levels of the organisation.

• Courage to make difficult decisions and or recommendations

• Excellent listening skills and emotional intelligence

• Drive for results and a sense of urgency.

• Comfort with ambiguity

• Flexibility and ability to assimilate new knowledge and standards quickly

