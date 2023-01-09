Job summary

We are looking for the Cluster Security Manager (CSM) exists to deliver risk management expertise and specialist security advice in order to ensure security is accurately implemented in accordance with bp’s requirements!

Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function which delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to all bp businesses. The security function works to risk assess identified security threats and manage security barriers to ensure bp’s business activity can be conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.

Within bp, this role is viewed as the first level of leadership and as such the CSM, reporting to and guided by the Reginal Senior Security Manager (RSSM), will provide management and direction to all Business Security Representatives (BSR) within the region and help to ensure the delivery of an outstanding security function. Eurasia CSM will be an integral part of Eurasia Security Leadership Team and there will be opportunities to lead on projects which have a regional and possibly global-level remit.

Please note that the role is open for citizens of Azerbaijan only.

What you will be doing?

Shape and drive the development of security processes, solutions and regional projects and lead security projects which the RSSM will delegate as the need arises

Lead on wider security issues and input on critical projects across the relevant businesses in the region

Provide management oversight and reporting of security issues which occur across the cluster which may be of importance or relevance to bp operations

Work with teams delivering projects in and ensure the appropriate bp security input and oversight

Provide leadership and management of the BSR at each business in the region with detailed technical security advice to guarantee the required barrier strength is maintained and risk is mitigated as per risk appetite

In coordination with the Senior Security Manager Low Carbon Energy and Global Businesses, facilitate information exchange with the BSRs in relation to security threats in each business

Facilitate interaction with the ISC Intelligence Analysts and other sources of information to develop a detailed understanding of the threat picture which applies to bp’s businesses

Cooperate with the BSRs and assist with and oversee the completion of Security Risk Assessments and associated management plans, to help build and provide data for the bp security risk picture

Deliver day to day self-verification across the businesses, work with the BSRs and provide an independent view of security for sites across the cluster to assure security barriers are implemented in accordance to threat and bp’s policy

Work closely with the business units that do not have a dedicated security manager or representative and to ensure the relevant security processes are implemented and working in line with bp security risk management process

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Essential Education:

A university degree, preferably in an analytical subject (e.g. Economics, History, Politics)

Proven English language proficiency, both written and spoken with an emphasis on persuasive writing

Essential knowledge, skills and experience!

Proven experience in managing multiple high level stakeholders from various functions and organizations

Strong leadership capabilities and experience in managing complex projects

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills

Ability to build and maintain relationships in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience of work in international organizations and/or multinational companies covering multiple countries

Shown experience of interacting with senior level leaders and successfully influencing discussions.

Extensive experience in developing policies, protocols, and exercising training to ensure compliance and preparedness

Experience with the creation of budgets, cases to support expenditure, & capital project management

Desirable criteria

Experience in leading security of international/multinational organization/company

Experience of working with international agencies

