At bp, our people are our most asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Coaching & Team Effectiveness Senior Advisor is responsible for supporting the design, implementation and evolution of bp’s coaching, mentoring and team effectiveness services and solutions ensuring they support bp’s broader talent strategy. The services and solutions should represent best in class and deliver value across a range of drivers (employee engagement, performance, promotion velocity and satisfaction). This role involves supporting relationships with internal teams and external partners to ensure the provision of a mature and comprehensive service offering which is delivered to the highest standards and adds demonstrable value and impact.

This role requires technical skill and experience, programme and partner management, influence and communication skills.

In this role You will:

Supports projects and programmes of work to develop and / or continuously improve coaching, mentoring and team effectiveness solutions in line with the broader strategic frame.

Maintain relationships with internal partners sharing the insights from and impact of bp’s coaching, mentoring and team effectiveness solutions. Capitalises on relationships to gather feedback to further shape solutions and influence how they are used.

Proactively shares insight into coaching, mentoring and team effectiveness

Support relationships with external partners including commercial negotiation and performance management.

Supports the management of a budget of ~$3.5m per year.

Proactively intervenes to address quality issues and performance where required.

Shapes requirements for specialist coaching, mentoring and team effectiveness requirements, outside of the core offerings, as required by the business

Proactively and regularly partners with L&C teams, Partnering, Services & Solutions and legal / compliance, to ensure solutions integrate and align with broader people processes and objectives.

Proactively maintains and extends network of coaching, mentoring and team effectiveness professionals and partners, internal and external to bp, to bring forth standard processes and learning to continuously drive excellence in coaching / mentoring.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant higher education and at least 5 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with significant operational delivery requirements.

Coaching and team effectiveness expertise: Experience of designing, implementing, and scaling coaching and/or development programs.

Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement.

Experience in designing and delivering high-impact development initiatives and projects/programmes.

Project Management: experience in leading on leadership development, talent management or organizational change project/product within large, complex organizations.

Commercial competence and change management skills.

Strong data skills: Identifying and evaluating data trends.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



