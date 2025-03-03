Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The Coke Expert Technologist is responsible for providing guidance and technical supports for all matters related to green coke and calcined coke production, coke quality support for all BP refineries, and optimizing market placement:

in-depth technical support for green and calcined coke operations, clean carbon projects, coke quality assurance, and assure safe in use of bp coke.

own bp coke quality prediction models and develop tools to support crude to coke optimizations.

Key Accountabilities

Lead technology support for green coke and calcined coke production: Trouble shoot coke quality problems and enable continuous improvement.

Provide expert input for coke HSSE issues and assure bp meet industry safety standards.

Provide coke quality leadership and work with Quality Control Specialists to develop effective QA/QC processes, tools, and data bases that assure on-spec coke shipments at optimum cost.

Support/develop tools to forecast coke quality and optimize crude selection at bp coking refineries & third-party supplies. Mitigate risks of off-spec shipments.

Provide technical support for Coke Marketing. Support commercial growth agenda & third-party supplies (i.e. Calciner Expertise to support bp calcines tolling operations. Forecast quality and evaluate new coke opportunities per Marketing requests.

Support new applications for carbon products that fit bp coke production and support clean carbon products agenda (seek out avenues for novel Carbon Products).

Network across bp groups from crude modeling to coke production to highlight coke opportunity/risks for bp. Lead efforts to improve and preserve Coke Knowledge for Crude to Coke Quality, Quality processes, and Calcining operations. Develop automation programs. Train personnel, develop and promote coke training tools.

Education and Experience

Bachelor of Science or Advanced Degree in Engineering, Chemistry or Science.

5+ of experience in refining process engineering and quality control.

Experience with coking/calcining process, coke morphology technology strongly desired

Data base, process modeling, and/or project experiences desired

Skills & Competencies

Require advanced digital skills in access, excel programing, data analyses.

Required deep knowledge of quality assurance process and statistic.

Fluent in English. Very strong communication, facilitation, and interpersonal skills that promote bp values and brand at all levels within bp and with coke customers.

Have the heart of a teacher to pass coke knowledge that influences the right decisions.

Capable to leverage bp coke technology across departments for crude to coke optimization.

Flexible to support operations globally and across time zones.

Willing to travel to support/trouble shoot bp and third party (partner) facilities. High degree of energy, stamina and resilience.

How much do we pay (Base)? (152,000.00 - 282,000.00) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Aqueous Geochemistry, Biogeochemistry, Catalysis (Inactive), Computational fluid dynamics, Computer tomography scanning, Core Analysis, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Experimental Design, Finite Element Structural Analysis, Geothermal modelling, Intellectual Asset Management, Microbiology in the energy industry, Microscopy, Multi-physics modelling, Petrography, Presenting, Relative permeability analogue provision, Subsurface Geology, Thermodynamic simulation, Waterfall Model, Wellbore geomechanics, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.