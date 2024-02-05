Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

The Coke Market Analyst is a key member of bp’s industry recognized Global Coke & Sulfur Marketing team that delivers customer solutions and commercial performance. They are responsible for delivering relevant market intelligence, analysis and modelling to provide the Global Coke & Sulfur Marketing Team commercial insight, using various resources, tools and with up to date digital capabilities.The purpose of this role is to deliver market analysis, commercial recommendations, and project support for the Global Coke & Sulfur Team, along with planning and coordination, economic modelling and digital projects that support the team’s growth strategy.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Proactively monitor global economic, energy, aluminum, coke industry news and market intelligence for supply, demand trends and competition to support bp growth strategies, including team insights and market feedback to p rovide timely market intelligence updates and data to Coke leadership and bp business stakeholders.

Provides market intelligence of global coke supply and demand to support business strategy, customer portfolio activities & business development. In addition, provides similar activities in support of North American Sulfur activities.

Identify price trends and impacts to customer demand and competitor position to support price negotiations, customer offer and account plans and all related performance reporting.

Develop and use analytical tools to support pricing, optimization and supply chain commercial performance and project economic modelling for internal approvals.

The team resource for digital process improvement projects and support simplification and efficiency.

Education and Experience:

Degree in Business, Finance or Economics or equivalent relevant commercial experience

Experience in establishing relationships, building trust and collaborating across organizational boundaries. Able to manage and influence a broad range of stakeholders, using this to build and maintain a strong network.

Self motivated, highly driven and able to work independently, whilst possessing interpersonal and decision-making skills to make sound commercial judgements.

Agile working, enjoy challenges, thrive uncertainties and with complexities.

Good communicator, with the ability to structure and present complex information adequately

Capable of maintaining positive working relationships while adhering to demanding deadlines

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking.

Strong digital skills, including advanced capability with Microsoft Office (including PowerBI, PowerAutomate), business analytics and report tools.

Desirable Experience:

Background in market intelligence, commercial or finance preferred

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.